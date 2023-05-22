Passing of Alex Wisniewski from Middlesex, NJ due to undisclosed reasons

Alex Wisniewski: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Career

Alex Wisniewski was born on June 12, 1955 in Middlesex, NJ. He grew up in the same town and attended local schools before going on to earn a degree in business from Rutgers University. After college, Alex began working in the finance industry, eventually becoming a successful financial advisor.

Family Life

In 1982, Alex married his high school sweetheart, Karen. Together, they had two children, Michael and Lauren. Alex was a devoted husband and father, always making time for his family despite his busy career. He and Karen enjoyed traveling together and were especially fond of visiting the Caribbean.

Community Involvement

Alex was a proud resident of Middlesex and always sought to give back to his community. He was a member of the local Lions Club and volunteered with several other organizations over the years. He was known for his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Passions and Hobbies

Outside of work and community involvement, Alex had several hobbies and passions. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends whenever he had the chance. He also loved to cook and was known for his delicious Italian dishes. Alex was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and loved attending games with his family.

Cause of Death

Sadly, Alex Wisniewski passed away on August 15, 2021 at the age of 66. The cause of death was complications from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Karen, his children, Michael and Lauren, and his siblings, John and Mary.

Final Thoughts

Alex Wisniewski was a beloved member of the Middlesex community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kindness, generosity, and devotion to his family will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Alex.

