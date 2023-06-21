Passing of Allen Tierman, Fossil Ridge High School Alumnus and Fort Worth TX Resident: Obituary

Obituary: Allen Tierman

Allen Tierman, a former student of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Worth, TX, has passed away. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Tierman was born on December 7, 1990, in Fort Worth, TX. He attended Fossil Ridge High School where he was an active participant in various extracurricular activities, including sports and music.

After graduating from high school, Tierman went on to pursue his passion for music and became a talented musician. He played in various bands and performed at local venues, earning a reputation as a skilled and passionate performer.

Tierman passed away on August 15, 2021, at the age of 30. He is survived by his parents, siblings, and many friends who will cherish his memory.

The loss of Allen Tierman is deeply felt by his family, friends, and the entire community. His kindness, talent, and passion for life will always be remembered.

