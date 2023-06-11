Passing of Allentown Fire Department Chief Chris Kiskeravage and Cause of Death

Chris Kiskeravage, Allentown Fire Department Chief, Passes Away

Chris Kiskeravage, the chief of the Allentown Fire Department, has passed away. He died on [DATE] at the age of [AGE]. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Kiskeravage served as the chief of the fire department for [NUMBER] years and was a respected member of the community. He was known for his dedication to his work and his commitment to keeping the residents of Allentown safe.

During his tenure as chief, Kiskeravage oversaw many important initiatives, including the implementation of new safety protocols and the introduction of new technology to the department. His leadership and expertise were instrumental in keeping the fire department at the forefront of firefighting and rescue services.

Kiskeravage’s passing is a great loss to the Allentown community and the firefighting community as a whole. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, family, and friends.

