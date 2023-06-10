Passing of American Comic Book Writer Ian McGinty at 38 and His Work on Invader Zim: An Obituary

Obituary: Celebrating the Life and Career of Ian McGinty, American Comic Book Writer

Ian McGinty, a comic book artist and writer best known for his work on the popular animated series “Invader Zim,” passed away at the age of 38. McGinty’s work on “Invader Zim” helped to cement his reputation as a talented and innovative creator in the industry.

Born on July 5, 1983, in Virginia, McGinty began his career in comics in the early 2000s, working on a variety of independent titles before landing his breakout gig on “Adventure Time.” From there, he went on to work on “Bravest Warriors,” “Rick & Morty,” and other popular animated shows.

McGinty’s greatest success, however, came with his work on “Invader Zim,” the cult hit series that aired on Nickelodeon from 2001 to 2002. McGinty worked on the comic book adaptation of the show, which was published by Oni Press and quickly became a fan favorite.

In addition to his work in comics, McGinty was also an accomplished illustrator and designer, creating artwork for a variety of clients and projects.

McGinty’s death is a great loss to the comic book community and to his many fans around the world. His contributions to the industry will be sorely missed, but his creative legacy will live on through the many works he leaves behind.

Ian McGinty Death Ian McGinty Comics Ian McGinty Art Invader Zim Comics American Comic Book Writers