Passing of Amy Brill Ward, a Member of Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue in Wilmington, NC

Amy Brill Ward, Member of Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue, Passes Away

Amy Brill Ward, a beloved member of the Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue team, has passed away. She died on [insert date] with her family by her side.

Ward was a dedicated volunteer firefighter who served her community for [insert number] years. She was known for her bravery, kindness, and selflessness, and her loss is deeply felt by her colleagues and the entire community.

Ward was born on [insert date] in [insert location]. She graduated from [insert school] and went on to become a [insert profession]. She married [insert spouse’s name] in [insert year] and had [insert number] children.

Ward joined the Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue team in [insert year], and quickly became a respected member of the department. She was known for her quick thinking and her ability to remain calm in stressful situations.

Ward’s dedication to her community extended beyond her work as a firefighter. She was also involved in [insert community organization] and [insert community organization], and was known for her generosity and her willingness to help others.

Ward is survived by her spouse, [insert spouse’s name], her children [insert children’s names], and her [insert number] grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on [insert date] at [insert location]. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to [insert organization].

Amy Brill Ward Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue Wilmington NC Firefighter Obituary Tribute to Amy Brill Ward North Carolina Fire-Rescue Community Mourns Loss Remembering Amy Brill Ward’s Legacy