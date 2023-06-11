Passing of Amy Brill Ward: A Wilmington, NC Resident and Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue Member

Obituary of Amy Brill Ward, Member of Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue

Amy Brill Ward, a beloved member of Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue, has passed away in Wilmington, NC. She was a dedicated firefighter and paramedic who served her community with passion and dedication.

Ward was born on October 17, 1979, in Wilmington, NC. She attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. After completing her education, she joined the Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue department, where she served for many years.

During her time with the department, Ward became known for her exceptional leadership skills and unwavering commitment to helping others. She was a talented firefighter and paramedic who always put the safety and well-being of her community first.

Ward was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. She was also an avid outdoorswoman who enjoyed hiking, camping, and fishing.

Ward passed away on August 2, 2021, at the age of 41. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues at the Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue department.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Ward’s life and legacy. Details of the service will be announced at a later date.

Amy Brill Ward Amy Brill Ward Obituary Amy Brill Ward Wilmington NC Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue Member of Riegelwood ADR Fire-Rescue has died