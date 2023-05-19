Passing of Andy Rourke (1964 – 2023) Reported by BBC & ITV News in the UK

Andy Rourke passes away (1964 – 2023)

Introduction

The music industry has lost another legend as Andy Rourke, the bassist for the iconic band The Smiths, passed away at the age of 59. Rourke’s death was confirmed by both BBC and ITV News on March 28th, 2023, leaving fans and fellow musicians in shock.

Early Life and Career

Born on January 17th, 1964, in Manchester, England, Rourke started playing bass guitar in his early teens. He was introduced to Morrissey and Johnny Marr in 1982, and they soon formed The Smiths, with Mike Joyce on drums. The band released their debut album, “The Smiths,” in 1984, which was a critical and commercial success.

Rourke’s bass lines were a crucial part of The Smiths’ sound, and he played on all of their studio albums, including “Meat Is Murder” (1985), “The Queen Is Dead” (1986), and “Strangeways, Here We Come” (1987).

The Smiths’ Legacy

The Smiths’ impact on music cannot be overstated. They were one of the most influential bands of the 1980s, known for their unique sound, Morrissey’s lyrics, and Marr’s guitar playing. Rourke’s bass lines were an essential part of that sound, and his contributions to the band’s legacy are immeasurable.

The Smiths disbanded in 1987, but their influence continues to this day. They have inspired countless musicians, and their music remains beloved by fans around the world.

Post-Smiths Career

After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke went on to play with several other bands, including The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, and Sinead O’Connor. He also released solo material, including the EP “Andy Rourke’s Accepted” in 2011.

Rourke remained active in the music industry throughout his life, and his contributions to the Manchester music scene will be remembered for years to come.

Remembering Andy Rourke

The news of Rourke’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of Rourke and express their condolences to his family and friends.

Morrissey, who has had a complicated relationship with his former bandmates, released a statement saying, “I am devastated by the news of Andy’s passing. He was a true talent and a dear friend. I will miss him terribly.”

Johnny Marr also released a statement, saying, “Andy was a one-of-a-kind musician and an incredible person. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play music with him and call him my friend. He will be deeply missed.”

Conclusion

Andy Rourke’s passing is a significant loss for the music industry and for fans of The Smiths. His contributions to the band’s sound and legacy cannot be overstated, and his impact on the Manchester music scene will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Andy.

1. The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke death

2. Andy Rourke BBC News tribute

3. ITV News report on Andy Rourke’s passing

4. Fans mourn the loss of Andy Rourke

5. Andy Rourke’s legacy in the UK music scene