Passing of Anishinaabekwe Creator and Activist Sara Roque: Obituary and Cause of Death in Toronto, ON.

Sara Roque, Anishinaabekwe Creator and Activist, Passes Away in Toronto

Sara Roque, an Anishinaabekwe creator and activist, passed away in Toronto on [insert date]. She was [insert age] years old.

Roque was a well-known figure in the Indigenous community for her work as a writer, artist, and advocate for Indigenous rights. She was a member of the Anishinaabe Nation and was born and raised in [insert location].

Roque’s work was deeply rooted in her cultural heritage and drew on traditional Indigenous knowledge. She was a talented writer and artist, known for her ability to weave together storytelling, poetry, and visual art to create work that was both beautiful and powerful.

In addition to her creative work, Roque was a passionate advocate for Indigenous rights. She worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the ongoing struggles faced by Indigenous communities in Canada, including the impacts of colonialism, residential schools, and the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Roque’s passing is a great loss to the Indigenous community and to all those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on through her work and the many lives she touched during her time on earth.

The cause of Roque’s death has not been publicly announced.

