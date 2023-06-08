Passing of Ann Battrell, CEO of the American Dental Hygienists in Chicago, IL, following a prolonged illness

Ann Battrell, CEO of the American Dental Hygienists Association, Dies at 67

Ann Battrell, a highly respected leader in the dental community, passed away on May 11, 2021, at the age of 67 after a long illness. She was the CEO of the American Dental Hygienists Association (ADHA) and a tireless advocate for the advancement of dental hygiene and oral health.

Battrell was born on March 31, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. She received her Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from Loyola University Chicago and her Master of Science in Management from National-Louis University. Battrell also earned a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from the Adler School of Professional Psychology.

Battrell began her career in dental hygiene as a clinician and educator. She was an associate professor and director of the Dental Hygiene Program at Kennedy-King College in Chicago. Battrell also served as a clinical instructor at Loyola University Chicago and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

In 1995, Battrell joined the ADHA as director of education and research. She was named executive director in 2001 and CEO in 2014. Under her leadership, the ADHA grew in membership and influence, and she was instrumental in expanding the scope of practice for dental hygienists across the United States.

Battrell was a passionate advocate for dental hygiene and oral health. She was a frequent speaker at national and international conferences, and she served on numerous boards and committees. She received many awards and honors for her contributions to the dental community, including the ADHA’s highest honor, the Alfred C. Fones Award.

Battrell is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Sarah and Andrew; and her grandchildren, Lila and Owen. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues in the dental community.

