Passing of Anthony Rich, Educator from Eastchester/Greenvale: Obituary

Anthony Rich, Esteemed Teacher from Eastchester and Greenvale, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Rich, a dedicated and beloved teacher from Eastchester and Greenvale. Mr. Rich was a passionate educator who devoted his life to inspiring and guiding his students.

Throughout his career, Mr. Rich made a profound impact on countless students, colleagues, and community members. His commitment to education was unwavering, and his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor will be deeply missed.

Mr. Rich’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, and his impact on the world of education will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

