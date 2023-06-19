Passing of Anthony “Tony” Rickerson, a Jasper police officer, in Florida

Obituary of Anthony “Tony” Rickerson

Anthony “Tony” Rickerson, a former Jasper police officer, passed away in Florida. He was born on March 14, 1975, in Jasper, Alabama, and died on July 10, 2021, at the age of 46.

Tony was a dedicated law enforcement officer who served the Jasper community for many years. He was known for his bravery and commitment to keeping his community safe. Even after leaving the police force, Tony continued to work in the security industry, always striving to make the world a better place.

Tony was a loving husband, father, and friend. He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Jasper Civic Center. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Tony’s memory to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Rest in peace, Tony. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

