Passing of Arai Yasunori, Drummer of Japanese Rock Band BAAD and Composer of Slam Dunk OP Theme at Age Obituary

Arai Yasunori, Drummer of Japanese Rock Band BAAD and Slam Dunk OP Theme Composer, Passes Away at 55

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arai Yasunori, the talented drummer of the Japanese rock band BAAD, on October 30, 2021. He was 55 years old.

Arai Yasunori was not only a skilled drummer, but also an accomplished composer. He composed the opening theme for the popular anime series “Slam Dunk,” which remains a beloved classic to this day.

His music touched the hearts of many, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Arai Yasunori. You will be deeply missed.

