Passing of Astrud Gilberto, the renowned singer of “The Girl From Ipanema”

Astrud Gilberto, the Iconic Vocalist of “The Girl From Ipanema,” Passes Away

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer who became famous for her smooth and sultry voice in the classic song “The Girl From Ipanema,” has died at the age of 80. Gilberto passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Salvador, Brazil, in 1940, Gilberto rose to international fame in the 1960s with her unique singing style. Her collaboration with the legendary jazz saxophonist Stan Getz on the album “Getz/Gilberto” earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1965.

Gilberto’s rendition of “The Girl From Ipanema” became a cultural phenomenon and is considered one of the most iconic songs of all time, inspiring countless covers and interpretations. Her musical legacy also includes hits such as “Corcovado” and “Agua de Beber.”

Gilberto’s distinctive voice and interpretation of bossa nova music marked a turning point in the genre’s popularity in the United States and around the world. Her contributions to Brazilian music and culture will always be remembered and celebrated.

Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto. Your music will continue to inspire generations to come.

