Passing of Austin Weymuth in St. Clair County, Missouri: An Obituary

Austin Weymuth Dies in St. Clair County, MO

Austin Weymuth, aged 72, passed away on Tuesday in St. Clair County, Missouri. He was born on September 14, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, to parents William and Mary Weymuth. Austin attended the University of Missouri and received a degree in business administration.

After graduation, Austin worked as a financial analyst at several companies before starting his own successful business. He was known for his hard work and dedication to his family and friends.

Austin was an avid sports fan, particularly of football and basketball. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, taking them fishing and to sporting events. He was also a member of the local Lions Club and volunteered at the local food bank.

Austin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sarah Weymuth, his two children, David and Emily, and his five grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Osceola, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Clair County Food Bank.

