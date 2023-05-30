Passing of Author and Broadcaster, Eusebius McKaiser #Eusebius #mckaiser

Eusebius McKaiser has died

Who was Eusebius McKaiser?

Eusebius McKaiser was a South African author, broadcaster, and political analyst. He was born in 1977 in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, and grew up in Port Elizabeth. McKaiser was educated at Rhodes University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Politics, and the University of Oxford, where he obtained a Master of Science in Political Theory.

McKaiser’s career in media

McKaiser was a regular commentator on South African politics, appearing on television and radio shows, including Talk Radio 702, Radio 2000, and eNCA. He also wrote columns for various publications, including The Star, The Daily Maverick, and Business Day. In addition to his media work, McKaiser was an author, with three books to his name: A Bantu in My Bathroom, Could I Vote DA?, and Run Racist Run.

McKaiser’s impact on South African society

McKaiser was known for his outspoken views on a range of issues, including race, politics, and society. He was a passionate advocate for social justice, and his work often tackled the complex and controversial issues facing South Africa. His writing and commentary were widely respected, and he was seen as a leading voice in the country’s public discourse.

Tributes to Eusebius McKaiser

Following news of his death on 6 October 2021, tributes poured in for McKaiser from across South Africa’s political and media landscape. The African National Congress described him as a “fierce commentator and social justice activist”, while the Democratic Alliance praised his “intellectual rigour and fearless honesty”. Many of McKaiser’s colleagues and friends also paid tribute to him on social media, highlighting his warmth, generosity, and intellect.

McKaiser’s legacy

Eusebius McKaiser was a prominent and influential figure in South African media and society. His commitment to social justice and his fearless commentary on the issues facing the country will be missed by many. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and inform those who share his passion for creating a more just and equitable society.

