Passing of Benjamin Harjo Jr: An Obituary

Remembering Benjamin Harjo Jr: A Legacy of Native American Art and Activism

Early Life and Education

Benjamin Harjo Jr, a prominent Native American artist and activist, passed away on November 16, 2021, at the age of 73. Born on December 11, 1947, in Oklahoma, Harjo was a member of the Seminole and Muscogee Creek Nations. He grew up in the Seminole community of Sasakwa and attended Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on a basketball scholarship.

Artistic Career and Contributions

Harjo’s artistic career spanned over four decades and encompassed a wide range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, and photography. His work often dealt with themes related to Native American history, culture, and identity, and he was known for his use of bright colors and bold forms.

Harjo’s contributions to the Native American art world were significant. He was a founding member of the American Indian Contemporary Arts Movement and helped establish the Santa Fe Indian Market, which has become the largest and most prestigious Native American art market in the world. In addition, he served as the chairman of the board of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Activism and Advocacy

In addition to his artistic achievements, Harjo was a prominent activist and advocate for Native American rights. He was a vocal critic of the use of Native American imagery in sports team logos and mascots, and he worked tirelessly to promote awareness of the ongoing struggles faced by Indigenous communities in the United States.

Harjo was also involved in efforts to preserve Native American languages and cultures. He served as a board member of the Oklahoma Native Language Association and was instrumental in the development of the Muscogee Creek language dictionary.

Legacy and Impact

Benjamin Harjo Jr’s contributions to the Native American art world and his advocacy for Indigenous communities will be remembered for years to come. His artwork has been exhibited in museums and galleries across the United States and abroad, and his activism has inspired countless others to take up the cause of Native American rights.

Harjo’s legacy is a testament to the power of art and advocacy to effect change in the world. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the Native American community at large.

