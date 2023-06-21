Passing of Brenda Jones: Owner of Cooleez Ice Cream Shop in Windsor, Ontario

Brenda Jones, Owner of Cooleez Ice Cream Shop in Windsor Ontario, Passes Away

Brenda Jones, the beloved owner of Cooleez Ice Cream Shop in Windsor Ontario, has passed away. She was a kind and generous woman who touched the lives of many in her community.

Brenda was born on May 12, 1955 in Windsor, Ontario. She grew up in the city and always had a passion for food. After completing her education, she worked in various restaurants and cafes before finally realizing her dream of owning her own business.

In 1998, Brenda opened Cooleez Ice Cream Shop in the heart of Windsor. Her shop quickly became a local favorite, known for its delicious and unique ice cream flavors. She was always experimenting with new flavors and ingredients, and her customers loved her for it.

Brenda was not only a successful business owner, but also a pillar of her community. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and she donated generously to local charities and organizations.

Brenda will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew her. Her legacy will live on through Cooleez Ice Cream Shop, which will continue to serve the community she loved so much.

Rest in peace, Brenda.

