Passing of Brenda Jones, Owner of Cooleez Ice Cream Shop in Windsor, Ontario

Brenda Jones, Owner of Cooleez Ice Cream Shop in Windsor, Ontario, Passes Away

Brenda Jones, the beloved owner of Cooleez Ice Cream Shop in Windsor, Ontario, has passed away. She was a familiar face in the community and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and loyal customers.

Jones was born and raised in Windsor and was a proud member of the community. She opened Cooleez Ice Cream Shop in 1998 and quickly became a fixture in the neighborhood. Her shop was known for its delicious homemade ice cream, friendly service, and welcoming atmosphere.

Jones was a hardworking entrepreneur who dedicated her life to her business and her customers. She was always willing to lend an ear and offer a kind word to anyone who walked through her doors. Her warm smile and infectious laughter brightened the day of all those who knew her.

Jones is survived by her husband, two children, and grandchildren. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her memory will live on through the legacy she built at Cooleez Ice Cream Shop.

A celebration of Brenda Jones’ life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, her family asks that those who wish to honor her memory make a donation to a local charity in her name.

