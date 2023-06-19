Passing of Brent Richard Wright: A Cherished Resident of Peterborough, Ontario at the Age of 67

Brent Richard Wright Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brent Richard Wright, a beloved citizen of Peterborough, Ontario. Brent passed away at the age of 67, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and community involvement.

Brent was born on January 1, 1954, in Peterborough, Ontario, to his parents, John and Margaret Wright. He grew up in the city and attended local schools before graduating from Trent University with a degree in history. Brent was passionate about his community and spent much of his life volunteering and supporting local organizations and initiatives.

Throughout his career, Brent worked in the nonprofit sector, dedicating his time and energy to improving the lives of those around him. He was a tireless advocate for social justice and equality, and his efforts had a profound impact on many individuals and families in the Peterborough area.

Brent was also a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan, and together they raised three children, Andrew, Sarah, and Emily. Brent was an active participant in his children’s lives, coaching their sports teams and attending their school events.

After retiring, Brent continued to stay involved in the community, volunteering at local schools, mentoring young people, and supporting various charities. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, traveling with his wife, and exploring the natural beauty of Ontario.

Brent will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched. His legacy of kindness, compassion, and service will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who knew him.

