Passing of Bruce Birkeland: Obituary of Real Estate Agent from Coldwell Banker Realty in Minneapolis

Bruce Birkeland, Coldwell Banker Realty Real Estate Agent, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Birkeland, a beloved real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Realty in Minneapolis. Bruce passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Bruce was a dedicated and passionate real estate agent who always went above and beyond for his clients. He had a wealth of knowledge about the Minneapolis housing market and was always eager to share it with others. Bruce was known for his kind and gentle nature, as well as his infectious smile.

In addition to being a successful real estate agent, Bruce was also a loving husband and father. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, family, friends, and colleagues.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Bruce at [insert location and time]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to [insert charity or organization].

Bruce will be remembered as a kind, caring, and dedicated individual who made a positive impact on the lives of those around him. Rest in peace, Bruce.

Bruce Birkeland Minneapolis Coldwell Banker Realty Real estate agent Obituary Passed away