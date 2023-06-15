Passing of Bruce Parker, Ontario resident, Canadian Armed Forces veteran and OMVA member

Bruce Parker, Canadian Armed Forces Veteran and OMVA Member, Passes Away

Bruce Parker, a resident of Ontario and a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, passed away recently. He was a proud member of the Ontario Military Vehicle Association (OMVA) and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Bruce served his country with honor and distinction, and his dedication to the armed forces was a source of pride for those who knew him. After retiring from the military, he remained an active member of the OMVA, sharing his passion for military vehicles and history with others.

His passing is a loss for the entire community, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Bruce Parker.

