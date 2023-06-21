Passing of Caleb Rogers, Former Muldrow High School Student from Sallisaw, OK: Obituary and Cause of Death Revealed

Caleb Rogers, Muldrow High School Alumnus, Passes Away

Caleb Rogers, a former student of Muldrow High School in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, has passed away. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Caleb was known to be a bright and friendly individual with a passion for learning. He was an active member of his school’s community and was loved by many.

His passing has left a deep impact on those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

