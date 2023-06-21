Passing of Carolyn Clark, Founder and Director of New Jersey Ballet Company: An Obituary

Carolyn Clark, Founder and Director of New Jersey Ballet Company, Passes Away

Carolyn Clark, the visionary founder and director of the New Jersey Ballet Company, passed away on [insert date]. She was [insert age].

Clark’s passion for dance and her unwavering commitment to excellence led her to establish the New Jersey Ballet Company in 1958. Over the years, she built the company into one of the most respected and acclaimed dance companies in the country.

Under Clark’s leadership, the New Jersey Ballet Company performed a wide range of works, from classical ballets to contemporary pieces. Clark was known for her innovative choreography and her ability to bring out the best in her dancers.

Clark’s dedication to dance extended beyond the stage. She was a beloved teacher and mentor to countless young dancers, many of whom went on to have successful careers in the dance world.

Clark’s passing is a great loss to the dance community and to all who knew her. Her legacy will live on through the New Jersey Ballet Company and the countless dancers she inspired and mentored over the years.

