Passing of Carolyn Clark, Founder and Director of New Jersey Ballet Company: Details of Demise Revealed

Carolyn Clark, Founder and Director of New Jersey Ballet Company, Passes Away

Carolyn Clark, the founder and director of New Jersey Ballet Company, has passed away at the age of 73. She died on July 19, 2021, at her home in Livingston, New Jersey.

Born on February 7, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, Carolyn Clark was a passionate and talented dancer who dedicated her life to the art of ballet. She founded the New Jersey Ballet Company in 1958, and under her leadership, the company grew into one of the most respected and beloved ballet companies in the country.

Carolyn Clark was widely admired for her tireless dedication to her craft and her unwavering commitment to her dancers. She was a mentor, a teacher, and a friend to countless performers, and her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched throughout her career.

The cause of Carolyn Clark’s death has not been disclosed. She is survived by her husband, two children, and four grandchildren. Her family has requested that any donations in her memory be made to the New Jersey Ballet Company.

