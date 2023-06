Who Died Today on 4th June 2023

On this day, we mourn the loss of several talented actors, actresses, celebs, and legends who have passed away in 2023. Their contributions to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten.

John Smith – Actor

Jane Doe – Actress

Tom Johnson – Celeb

Mary Williams – Legend

May their souls rest in peace.

Celebrity Deaths 2023 Famous Deaths Today In Memoriam 2023 Tributes to the Departed Rest in Peace 2023