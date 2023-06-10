Passing of Chris Kiskeravage, Former Chief of Allentown Fire Department

Chris Kiskeravage, Beloved Allentown Fire Department Chief, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Kiskeravage, the esteemed Chief of the Allentown Fire Department. Chris passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Chris began his career with the Allentown Fire Department in [insert year] and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming Chief in [insert year]. He served the department with distinction for [insert number of years] years.

During his tenure as Chief, Chris was known for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to public safety. He worked tirelessly to ensure that the residents of Allentown were protected from fires and other emergencies, and his efforts helped to make the city a safer place to live and work.

Chris will be deeply missed by his colleagues at the Allentown Fire Department, as well as by his many friends and family members. His legacy of service and sacrifice will continue to inspire us all.

Rest in peace, Chief Kiskeravage.

