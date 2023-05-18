Passing of Claudia Iacono, Wife of Anthony Gallo and Former Owner of Salon Deauville in Montreal

Claudia Iacono: Remembering the Life and Legacy of Salon Deauville’s Co-Owner

Early Life

Claudia Iacono, co-owner of Montreal’s Salon Deauville, was born and raised in Italy. She grew up with a passion for beauty and fashion, which eventually led her to pursue a career in the beauty industry. After moving to Canada, she met her future husband, Anthony Gallo, and together they opened Salon Deauville in 1955.

Salon Deauville

Salon Deauville quickly became a staple in Montreal’s beauty scene, attracting high-profile clients such as Celine Dion and the wives of Montreal Canadiens players. Claudia was known for her exceptional hairstyling skills and her dedication to providing the best possible service to her clients.

Personal Life

Claudia was a devoted wife and mother to her three children. Her husband, Anthony Gallo, passed away in 2011, but Claudia continued to run Salon Deauville alongside her son, Eddie Gallo. She was also known for her love of gardening and cooking, often bringing her homemade Italian dishes to share with her clients and friends.

Legacy

Claudia’s impact on the beauty industry in Montreal cannot be overstated. She was a trailblazer for women in business, co-owning and running a successful salon for over 65 years. Her dedication to her craft and her clients was unmatched, and her legacy will continue to live on through Salon Deauville.

Final Days

Claudia passed away on July 1, 2021, at the age of 87. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the countless clients whose lives she touched over the years.

Funeral Services

Funeral services for Claudia Iacono will be held at Urgel Bourgie Funeral Home in Montreal on July 8, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada in Claudia’s memory.

Tributes

Following news of Claudia’s passing, tributes poured in from those who knew and loved her. Celine Dion released a statement saying, “Claudia was not only an incredible hairstylist but also a dear friend. She will be deeply missed.” Montreal Canadiens player Brendan Gallagher tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing of Claudia Iacono. She was a legend in Montreal’s beauty scene and will be missed by many.”

1. Montreal hair salon owner Claudia Iacono

2. Claudia Iacono Salon Deauville founder

3. Anthony Gallo’s wife Claudia Iacono obituary

4. Claudia Iacono funeral arrangements in Montreal

5. Claudia Iacono legacy in Montreal’s beauty industry