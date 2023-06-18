“Passing of Coach Matthew Johnson of Dirty South Columbus MS in 10-AA”

Matthew Johnson, Columbus MS Dirty South Coach, Passes Away

Matthew Johnson, a beloved coach in the Columbus MS Dirty South community, has passed away. He was known for his dedication to his players and his passion for the game. Johnson died on 10-AA, leaving behind a legacy that will not be forgotten.

As news of his passing spread, friends, family, and colleagues took to social media to express their condolences. Many shared stories of how Johnson had impacted their lives, both on and off the field.

Johnson’s death is a great loss to the Columbus MS community and the Dirty South team. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his players and his love of the game. Rest in peace, Matthew Johnson.

