Passing of Cody Shook – Alexandria PA Resident Succumbs to Motorcycle Crash

Cody Shook’s Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cody Shook, 23, of Alexandria PA. Cody died tragically on August 15, 2021, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Cody was born on October 25, 1997, in Huntingdon, PA. He was the son of Mark and Kim Shook. He graduated from Juniata Valley High School in 2015 and went on to attend Penn State University, where he studied mechanical engineering.

Cody had a passion for motorcycles and loved riding the open road. He was a member of several motorcycle clubs and participated in many charity rides throughout the state. Cody was also a skilled mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and bikes in his spare time.

Cody will be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and adventurous spirit. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the community.

Cody is survived by his parents, Mark and Kim Shook, and his sister, Emily Shook. A private service will be held for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Motorcycle Association or the charity of your choice.

