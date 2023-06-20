Passing of Cole Sims: A Proud Supporter of TWHAs from Shelbyville, TN – Cause of Death Revealed in Obituary

Cole Sims Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cole Sims, a proud supporter of TWHSA, in Shelbyville, TN. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Cole was a dedicated advocate for the Tennessee Walking Horse industry and worked tirelessly to promote its growth and success. He was a respected leader and mentor to many, and his contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come.

The cause of Cole’s death is unknown at this time, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made on the world around him.

Rest in peace, Cole Sims. You will be forever missed.

