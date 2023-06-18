Passing of Colin Strebe and Grandfather in Watertown Plane Tragedy: Obituary and Details on the Cause of Death in CA.

Obituary of Colin Strebe

Colin Strebe, a resident of Waukesha, passed away tragically in a plane crash on July 15, 2021, at the age of 16. Colin was born on December 6, 2004, to his parents, Ryan and Kacie Strebe.

Colin was a sophomore at Waukesha West High School. He was an exceptional student and was actively involved in sports. Colin was a passionate football player and was a member of the Waukesha West High School football team. He was also a talented wrestler and participated in various wrestling tournaments.

Colin was deeply loved by his family and friends. He was a kind-hearted, compassionate, and empathetic person who always put others before himself. Colin had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor that could light up any room he entered.

Colin’s grandfather, Richard Teiger, also passed away in the same plane crash. Richard was a resident of Watertown and had a successful career as an entrepreneur. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

The sudden loss of Colin and Richard has left their family and friends in shock and disbelief. They will be greatly missed by all who knew them.

A memorial service for Colin and Richard will be held on July 24, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Waukesha. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Colin Strebe Memorial Fund to support the Waukesha West High School football program.

Rest in peace, Colin and Richard. You will be forever loved and missed.

Colin Strebe Cause of Death Colin Strebe Waukesha Obituary Grandfather Died in Watertown Plane Crash Colin Strebe Death News Colin Strebe Funeral Services