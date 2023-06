Corrie Shattenkirk, Midwife from Westchester County, has Passed Away

We are saddened to announce that Corrie Shattenkirk, a beloved midwife from Westchester County, has passed away. She had dedicated her life to helping countless families bring new life into the world, and her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her.

