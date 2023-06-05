Passing of Cynthia Weil, a brilliant songwriter, remembered in obituary

Brilliant Songwriter Cynthia Weil Passes Away

The music industry mourns the loss of Cynthia Weil, who passed away on October 23, 2021, at the age of 81. Cynthia was a prolific and highly acclaimed songwriter, whose contributions to the world of music will forever be remembered.

Born on October 18, 1940, in New York City, Cynthia grew up with a passion for music and began writing songs at a young age. She attended Queens College, where she met her future husband and songwriting partner, Barry Mann. Together, they wrote some of the most iconic songs of the 1960s and 1970s.

Cynthia and Barry’s catalog includes hits such as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “On Broadway,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” and “Just Once.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

Cynthia’s talent and dedication to her craft were recognized throughout her career, earning her numerous awards and accolades. She won four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year in 1987 for “Somewhere Out There” from the movie “An American Tail.”

Cynthia’s impact on the music industry will not be forgotten. Her legacy lives on through her timeless songs, which continue to be celebrated and enjoyed by generations of music lovers. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and fans around the world.

