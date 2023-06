Dan Lippitt Death | Dan Farmington Hills MI, Detroit Lions

Breaking News: Dan Lippitt Passes Away

Sad news for football fans today as Dan Lippitt, former Detroit Lions player and resident of Farmington Hills, MI, has passed away. Lippitt was a beloved member of the Lions community and will be deeply missed.





