Passing of Daryl Lacey: Obituary

Daryl Lacey Obituary: Celebrating the Life of a Beloved Community Leader

Early Life and Career

Daryl Lacey, a beloved community leader, passed away on February 14, 2021, at the age of 61. Daryl was born in New York City on November 29, 1959, and grew up in a close-knit family in Harlem. He attended St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey, where he excelled academically and athletically.

After graduating from St. Benedict’s, Daryl attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Throughout his college years, Daryl was deeply committed to social justice and civil rights issues. He was an active member of the Black Student Union and participated in numerous protests and demonstrations.

After college, Daryl moved back to New York City and began working for the Harlem-based community organization, the Abyssinian Development Corporation. He quickly rose through the ranks and became the organization’s Executive Director in 1993.

Community Activism and Leadership

Under Daryl’s leadership, the Abyssinian Development Corporation became one of the most successful community development organizations in the country. Daryl was known for his tireless work ethic, his unwavering commitment to social justice, and his ability to build strong partnerships and collaborations with other organizations.

Daryl’s impact on the Harlem community was immeasurable. He spearheaded numerous initiatives to improve the quality of life for residents, including affordable housing projects, job training programs, and community health clinics. He was also a fierce advocate for education and worked tirelessly to ensure that every child in Harlem had access to a high-quality education.

Daryl’s leadership extended beyond the Harlem community. He served on numerous boards and committees, including the New York State Affordable Housing Corporation, the New York City Housing Development Corporation, and the National Housing Trust. He was also a founding member of the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS.

A Personal Legacy

Daryl was not only a respected community leader, but he was also a beloved friend, brother, and uncle. He had a contagious smile and an infectious laugh that could light up any room. He was known for his generosity, his kindness, and his unwavering loyalty to those he loved.

Daryl was also a devoted sports fan and loved nothing more than cheering on his beloved New York Yankees and Knicks. He was an avid golfer and spent many weekends on the links with his friends and family.

Daryl’s passing has left a deep void in the Harlem community and beyond. However, his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the countless hearts he inspired.

A Final Farewell

Daryl Lacey’s funeral service was held on February 20, 2021, at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. The service was attended by hundreds of friends, family members, and community leaders who came to pay their final respects to a true hero.

The service was filled with music, prayer, and heartfelt tributes to Daryl’s life and legacy. Reverend Calvin Butts, the pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, delivered the eulogy and spoke of Daryl’s unwavering faith, his deep commitment to social justice, and his love for his community and his family.

Daryl Lacey may be gone, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the countless hearts he inspired. As Harlem and the world mourn his passing, we can take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through the work of those who continue to fight for social justice and equality.

