Passing of David Letunik at 59: An Obituary

David Letunik, A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Career

David Letunik was born on January 15, 1962, in Chicago. He grew up in a modest family and attended public schools. David was a bright and hardworking student who excelled in academics. He went on to study at the University of Illinois, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

David began his career in the banking industry, where he quickly rose through the ranks. He was known for his innovative ideas and his ability to lead teams to success. David was highly respected by his colleagues, and his contributions to the industry were widely recognized.

A Passion for Giving Back

David had a passion for giving back to his community. He was actively involved in several charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Society and the United Way. David was a generous donor, and he often volunteered his time to help those in need.

David’s commitment to philanthropy was driven by his belief that everyone should have access to the same opportunities in life. He worked tirelessly to ensure that people from all walks of life had access to education, healthcare, and other basic necessities.

A Loving Family Man

David was a devoted husband to his wife of 25 years, Sarah, and a loving father to his two children, Michael and Emily. He cherished his family above all else and made sure that they always came first.

David was a role model for his children, and he taught them the importance of hard work, integrity, and kindness. He was always there to support them in their endeavors and to offer guidance and advice when needed.

A Life Well-Lived

David Letunik’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. He was a remarkable man who lived a life full of purpose and meaning. David’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the many contributions he made to his community.

David’s family, friends, and colleagues will always remember him as a kind, generous, and compassionate person who made a positive impact on the world around him. His legacy will continue to inspire others to make a difference in their own way.

The Final Goodbye

David Letunik passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021, surrounded by his family. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and colleagues, but his memory will live on forever.

David’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of David’s commitment to philanthropy. David’s family would like to thank all those who have reached out to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time.

David Letunik will be remembered as a man who lived a life well-lived, full of purpose and meaning. He will be greatly missed, but his impact on the world will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace.

