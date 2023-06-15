Passing of Dean Collett: Remembering the Alumnus and Teacher of Highland High School

Highland High School Mourns the Loss of Alumnus and Teacher, Dean Collett

Dean Collett, a beloved member of the Highland High School community, passed away on Monday at the age of 64. Collett was a graduate of Highland High School and returned to his alma mater as a teacher in 1980. He taught history and social studies for 35 years before retiring in 2015.

Collett was known for his passion for teaching and his dedication to his students. He was a mentor to many and inspired countless young people to pursue their dreams. Collett was also a coach for the Highland High School football and basketball teams, and his impact on the school and its students will be deeply missed.

In addition to his work at Highland High School, Collett was also an active member of the community. He was a member of the local Lions Club, served on the board of the Highland Historical Society, and was a volunteer with the Highland Little League.

Collett is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. His funeral will be held on Friday at Highland United Methodist Church. The Highland High School community extends its deepest sympathies to Collett’s family and friends during this difficult time.

