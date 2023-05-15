Passing of Deputy Sheriff of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana, Asson Hacker – Obituary

Remembering Asson Hacker: Deputy Sheriff of Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Early Life and Career

Asson Hacker was born on February 10, 1980, in Evansville, Indiana. He grew up in a family of law enforcement officers and always had a passion for serving his community. In 2002, he graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and joined the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff.

Hacker served the community for over 18 years with dedication and commitment. He was known for his professionalism, integrity, and selflessness. He worked in various departments of the sheriff’s office, including patrol, investigations, and community policing.

Personal Life

Apart from his career, Hacker was a devoted husband and father. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Sarah, and had two sons, Ethan and Jacob. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and fishing.

Hacker was also actively involved in his community and volunteered for various organizations such as the Special Olympics, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the American Red Cross.

A Life Cut Short

On August 25, 2020, Asson Hacker passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40. His sudden death shocked and saddened the entire community, especially his colleagues at the sheriff’s office.

Hacker’s colleagues remember him as a dedicated and hardworking officer who always put the needs of others before his own. Sheriff Dave Wedding said, “Asson was a true public servant who loved his job and the people he served. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

A Legacy of Service

Asson Hacker’s legacy of service will continue to inspire and influence his colleagues, friends, and family. He made a significant impact on his community and touched the lives of many people.

His colleagues at the sheriff’s office have set up a memorial fund in his honor to support his family and commemorate his legacy. Sheriff Wedding said, “We want to make sure that Asson’s memory lives on, and we will continue to honor his service and sacrifice.”

Farewell, Asson Hacker

Asson Hacker’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day to keep our communities safe. He will always be remembered for his dedication, professionalism, and kindness.

As we bid farewell to Asson Hacker, let us take a moment to honor his service and remember the impact that he made on our community. Rest in peace, Deputy Sheriff Asson Hacker.

