Passing of Dirk Lehberger: Arch Enemy and Noisegate Founder and President, Aged 50.

Dirk Lehberger, Arch Enemy and Noisegate Founder, Passes Away at 50

Dirk Lehberger, the founder and president of Noisegate and former Arch Enemy guitarist, passed away at the age of 50. Lehberger was a prominent figure in the metal music scene and will be greatly missed.

Lehberger founded Noisegate, a music production and artist management company, in 1997. The company worked with numerous metal bands, including Arch Enemy, In Flames, and Dark Tranquillity. Lehberger was also a founding member and guitarist of Arch Enemy, a Swedish melodic death metal band. He played on the band’s first two albums, “Black Earth” and “Stigmata,” before leaving in 1998.

Lehberger’s contributions to the metal music scene will not be forgotten. His passion for music and dedication to his craft will continue to inspire others. Rest in peace, Dirk Lehberger.

