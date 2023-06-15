Passing of Don Scott: An Obituary

Don Scott Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Don Scott. He left us on [insert date], leaving behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and love.

Don was a beloved member of our community, known for his selflessness and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. He had a passion for [insert hobby or interest] and was always eager to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with others.

Don will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time with us.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at [insert time, date, and location]. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to [insert charity or organization].

Rest in peace, Don. You will always be remembered and cherished.

