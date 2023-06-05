Passing of Doug Morrison, M & S Distributing Employee, Due to Illness

Remembering Doug Morrison: A Dedicated M & S Distributing Worker

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doug Morrison, who died from an illness on [insert date]. Doug was a highly valued member of the M & S Distributing team, and his dedication and hard work will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Doug had been with the company for [insert number] years, and during that time he had made a significant impact on the business. He was a skilled worker who always went above and beyond to ensure that his tasks were completed to the highest standard. He was a true team player, and his positive attitude and friendly nature made him a pleasure to work with.

Outside of work, Doug was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a kind and generous soul who always put others before himself, and his infectious smile and sense of humor brightened the lives of everyone he met.

Doug’s passing is a great loss to the M & S Distributing family, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Doug – you will be deeply missed.

