Passing of Dr. Dustin Harker, Esteemed Hutchinson Clinic Physician

Dr. Dustin Harker, Hutchinson Clinic Physician, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Dustin Harker, a beloved physician at the Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Harker passed away on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, at the age of 47.

Dr. Harker was a highly respected physician who dedicated his life to providing exceptional care to his patients. He joined the Hutchinson Clinic in 2003 and quickly became a valuable member of the team. He was known for his kind and compassionate bedside manner, and his patients appreciated his thoroughness and attention to detail.

In addition to his work as a physician, Dr. Harker was also an active member of his community. He volunteered his time and expertise to numerous organizations, including the local food bank and free clinic.

Dr. Harker will be deeply missed by his colleagues, patients, and friends. His legacy of compassion and dedication to his patients will continue to inspire others in the medical field.

A private service for Dr. Harker’s family and close friends will be held on Friday, September 17th, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hutchinson Clinic Foundation in Dr. Harker’s memory.

