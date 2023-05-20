Passing of Dr. Rana Sabbagh, Esteemed Gastroenterologist from Dearborn MI: Obituary

Rana Sabbagh, a Renowned Gastroenterologist, Passes Away at 54

Dr. Rana Sabbagh, a well-known gastroenterologist from Dearborn, MI, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the age of 54. The news of her sudden demise has come as a shock to her colleagues, patients, and the medical community at large.

Early Life and Education

Dr. Sabbagh was born on June 6, 1967, in Beirut, Lebanon. She completed her primary and secondary education in Beirut and then went on to pursue a degree in medicine from the American University of Beirut. After completing her medical education, she moved to the United States and completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Michigan.

Career and Contributions

Dr. Sabbagh was a renowned gastroenterologist and had been practicing in Dearborn, MI, for over two decades. She was known for her expertise in treating digestive disorders and had a vast patient base. Her colleagues and patients describe her as a compassionate and caring physician who always went the extra mile to ensure the well-being of her patients.

Dr. Sabbagh was also actively involved in medical research and had published several papers in renowned medical journals. She was a member of several medical associations, including the American Gastroenterological Association and the American College of Gastroenterology.

Personal Life and Legacy

Dr. Sabbagh was married and had two children. Her family, friends, and colleagues remember her as a loving wife, mother, and friend who always put others before herself. She was known for her infectious smile and positive attitude, which made everyone around her feel at ease.

Dr. Sabbagh’s sudden demise has left a void in the medical community, and her colleagues and patients are mourning her loss. She will be remembered for her contributions to the field of gastroenterology and her compassionate nature.

Final Words

Dr. Rana Sabbagh was a remarkable physician who dedicated her life to helping others. Her sudden demise has left a void in the medical community, and she will be deeply missed by her colleagues, patients, and everyone who knew her. We offer our condolences to her family and friends and pray that they find the strength to cope with this loss.

Rest in peace, Dr. Sabbagh. Your legacy will live on.

1. Dr. Rana Sabbagh obituary

2. Rana Sabbagh Dearborn MI death

3. Famous gastroenterologist Rana Sabbagh dies

4. Dr. Rana Sabbagh tribute

5. Remembering Dr. Rana Sabbagh