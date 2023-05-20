Passing of Dr Rashid Ali Buttar: Obituary and Death Announcement

Dr. Rashid Ali Buttar Death and Obituary

Dr. Rashid Ali Buttar, a renowned physician and author, passed away on May 5th, 2021. He was 56 years old.

Early Life and Career

Dr. Buttar was born on October 20th, 1964, in England. He grew up in the United States and graduated from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1986.

After completing his residency in General Surgery at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Buttar served as a General and Trauma Surgeon in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1991 to 1996.

Medical Practice and Advocacy

Dr. Buttar was a holistic physician who practiced integrative medicine, combining traditional medical treatments with alternative therapies. He was a strong advocate for patient rights and informed consent and believed that patients should be empowered to make their own health decisions.

Dr. Buttar was the author of several books, including “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away” and “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away for Life.” He was also the founder of the Advanced Medicine Center in Huntersville, North Carolina, which offered a range of medical services, including cancer treatment, detoxification, and nutritional counseling.

Dr. Buttar was a vocal critic of mainstream medicine and the pharmaceutical industry. He believed that many diseases were caused by environmental factors, such as toxins and electromagnetic radiation, and that conventional medical treatments often did more harm than good.

Controversies

Dr. Buttar’s views on medicine and health were controversial, and he was often criticized by mainstream medical professionals and organizations. In 2010, he was disciplined by the North Carolina Medical Board for unprofessional conduct and for prescribing unapproved drugs.

Despite the controversies surrounding his work, Dr. Buttar remained a popular figure in the holistic health community and continued to advocate for patient empowerment and informed consent.

Tributes and Legacy

Following Dr. Buttar’s passing, many of his colleagues and patients paid tribute to him on social media, praising his dedication to patient care and his contributions to the field of integrative medicine.

Dr. Buttar’s legacy will continue to live on through his books and through the many patients whose lives he touched. He will be remembered as a passionate advocate for patient rights and a fierce critic of mainstream medicine.

Conclusion

Dr. Rashid Ali Buttar’s passing is a great loss to the medical community and to all those who knew him. He will be remembered as a dedicated physician, an advocate for patient rights, and a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine.

May he rest in peace.

