Passing of Eladia Ferrer Aguas-Miranda, a Beloved Matriarch: Obituary

Obituary: Eladia Miranda

The matriarch of the Aguas-Miranda family, Eladia Ferrer Aguas-Miranda, has passed away. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Eladia was born on August 15, 1925, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was the daughter of the late Agustin Ferrer and Maria Aguas. She was the oldest of six siblings and helped raise her younger brothers and sisters.

Eladia married her husband, Rafael Miranda, in 1948, and they were married for 57 years until his passing in 2005. Together they had six children, 17 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Eladia was a devoted Catholic and was very active in her church, serving as a Eucharistic minister and volunteering in various ministries. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her family and friends.

Eladia was known for her kind and generous spirit. She was always willing to help anyone in need and had a heart of gold. Her love and presence will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

A private funeral service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eladia’s favorite charity, the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

