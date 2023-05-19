Passing of Elder Ed Sebright: Obituary

Elder Ed Sebright Passes Away: A Tribute to His Life and Legacy

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elder Ed Sebright, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and spiritual leader. Ed passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021 at the age of 84, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Early Life and Career

Ed was born on July 21, 1936 in the small town of Bunker Hill, Illinois. He was the youngest of six siblings and grew up in a farming family. After graduating from high school, Ed enlisted in the United States Navy and served for four years. He then went on to study at Southern Illinois University, where he received a degree in business administration.

Ed began his career in the insurance industry and eventually became a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating several businesses throughout his life. However, his true calling was in ministry, and he felt a strong desire to serve God and his community.

Ministry and Leadership

Ed became an ordained minister in the Church of God (Anderson, Indiana) in 1971 and served in various pastoral roles throughout his career. He was known for his passionate preaching, his caring heart, and his commitment to serving others. He was particularly dedicated to helping those who were struggling with addiction and often opened his home to those in need of a place to stay.

Ed also served as a leader in the Church of God, holding various positions at the local, state, and national levels. He was a member of the General Assembly for many years and served on several committees, including the Ministerial Development Board and the Board of Directors for Anderson University.

Family and Personal Life

Ed was married to his beloved wife, Joy, for 63 years. Together, they raised four children, 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Ed was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and his family was always his top priority. He loved spending time with them, whether it was camping, fishing, or simply sharing a meal together.

Ed was also passionate about sports, particularly baseball. He played in his younger years and later became a coach and mentor to many young athletes in his community. He was also an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and rarely missed a game.

Legacy and Impact

Elder Ed Sebright leaves behind a legacy of faith, service, and love. He touched the lives of countless people throughout his career and ministry, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his unwavering faith, and his commitment to helping others.

Ed’s family would like to thank everyone who has offered their support and condolences during this difficult time. They ask for continued prayers and support as they mourn their loss and celebrate the life of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Final Thoughts

Elder Ed Sebright’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and community. However, his life and legacy serve as an inspiration to us all. May we all strive to live with the same passion, faith, and love that Ed exemplified throughout his life.

Rest in peace, Elder Ed Sebright. You will be deeply missed.

