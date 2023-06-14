Mayor Frank Thauberger of Balgonie Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mayor Frank Thauberger, aged 64, on July 20, 2021. He was a beloved member of the Balgonie community and dedicated his life to serving its residents.

Frank was elected as the Mayor of Balgonie in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 and 2020. He was a true leader and worked tirelessly to improve the town’s infrastructure and services. His accomplishments include the construction of a new water treatment plant, the development of a new community center, and the expansion of the town’s industrial park.

In addition to his public service, Frank was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and the entire Balgonie community.

A private family service will be held to honor Frank’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Balgonie Community Fund in memory of Mayor Thauberger.

Rest in peace, Mayor Frank Thauberger. Your legacy will live on in the town of Balgonie.

