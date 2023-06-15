Passing of Gilberto C Cota at Age 86: Obituary and Funeral Details

Gilberto C Cota

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gilberto C Cota at the age of 86. He peacefully left this world on [insert date].

Gilberto C Cota was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was deeply devoted to his family and friends, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Services for Gilberto C Cota will be held at [insert location and date].

Rest in peace, Gilberto C Cota.

