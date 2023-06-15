“Passing of Glenda Jackson: Celebrated Actress and UK Politician, Who Won the Oscar Award, at the Age of 87”

Glenda Jackson, Renowned Actress and UK Politician, Dies at 87

British actress and former politician, Glenda Jackson, who won two Academy Awards throughout her career, has passed away at the age of 87. Her extensive acting career spanned over five decades, during which she worked in both stage and screen productions. Jackson was also a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party for over two decades, representing the constituency of Hampstead and Kilburn. Her contributions to the arts and politics will always be remembered and cherished.

