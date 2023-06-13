Passing of Greg Kazmierski, Honorary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet, Ottawa

Obituary of Greg Kazmierski, Honourary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Greg Kazmierski, Honourary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet, Ottawa. He passed away on [date] at the age of [age].

Greg was a beloved member of the community and served as Honourary Mayor of Blackburn Hamlet for many years. He was known for his dedication to the community and his passion for making a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

Throughout his life, Greg was involved in many community organizations and initiatives. He was a proud member of the Blackburn Hamlet Community Association and worked tirelessly to improve the neighbourhood. He was also a strong advocate for local businesses and was instrumental in the development of many community events and festivals.

Greg will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Blackburn Hamlet community. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on the community he loved.

Rest in peace, Greg.

